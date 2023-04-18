How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Postal Realty Trust?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill.
Postal Realty Trust ( earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.25 a share, just 14 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 2, 2023. PSTL Quick Quote PSTL - Free Report)
By taking the percentage difference between the $0.25 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.24 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Postal Realty Trust has an Earnings ESP of +2.08%. Investors should also know that PSTL is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
PSTL is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure.
AllianceBernstein ( is another qualifying stock you may want to consider. AB Quick Quote AB - Free Report)
Slated to report earnings on April 26, 2023, AllianceBernstein holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.88 a share eight days from its next quarterly update.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AllianceBernstein is $0.74, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +18.92%.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, PSTL and AB could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
Image: Bigstock
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Postal Realty Trust?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.25 a share, just 14 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 2, 2023.
By taking the percentage difference between the $0.25 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.24 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Postal Realty Trust has an Earnings ESP of +2.08%. Investors should also know that PSTL is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
PSTL is just one of a large group of Finance stocks with a positive ESP figure. AllianceBernstein (AB - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
Slated to report earnings on April 26, 2023, AllianceBernstein holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.88 a share eight days from its next quarterly update.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AllianceBernstein is $0.74, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +18.92%.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, PSTL and AB could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>