Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Deckers (DECK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Deckers is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, DECK has moved about 17.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 10.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Deckers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.5%.
The consensus estimate for Walt Disney's current year EPS has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Deckers belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.9% so far this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Walt Disney falls under the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.5%.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Deckers and Walt Disney as they attempt to continue their solid performance.