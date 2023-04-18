We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Quanta Services (PWR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Quanta Services is one of 96 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Quanta Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, PWR has returned 17.1% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 11%. This means that Quanta Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Construction sector, Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.9%.
Over the past three months, Taylor Morrison Home's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Quanta Services belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.4% so far this year, so PWR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Taylor Morrison Home falls under the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21%.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Quanta Services and Taylor Morrison Home. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.