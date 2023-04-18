We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Masimo (MASI) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Masimo (MASI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Masimo is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1150 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Masimo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MASI's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, MASI has gained about 29.9% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.3%. This means that Masimo is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP - Free Report) . The stock is up 64.3% year-to-date.
For Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 63.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Masimo belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, so MASI is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 554 stocks and is ranked #76. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.2%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Masimo and Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.