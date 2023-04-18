Back to top

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) reported $24.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $2.68 for the same period compares to $2.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.57 billion, representing a surprise of +5.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth): 9% compared to the 3.06% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales- MedTech- Vision - International: $743 million compared to the $687.54 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Hips - US: $241 million versus $237.66 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Hips - International: $149 million compared to the $157.83 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Knees - US: $226 million versus $211.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales- MedTech - Total: $7.48 billion compared to the $7.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
  • Sales- Pharmaceutical- Oncology - Imbruvica: $827 million versus $860.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.3% change.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Trauma: $757 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $763.01 million.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Spine, Sports & Other: $729 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $696.85 million.
  • Sales- MedTech- Surgery - Advanced: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Sales- MedTech- Surgery - Total: $2.43 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Sales- Pharmaceutical- Oncology - Darzalex: $2.26 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

