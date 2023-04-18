We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) A Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Well-known medical instruments company Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter earnings results on Tuesday after the close. Intuitive Surgical, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has missed the earnings mark in two of the last four quarters. But with shares roaring back to life in recent weeks, is ISRG a buy?
Intuitive Surgical is expected to post a profit of $1.18/share, which would reflect growth of 4.4% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have increased 0.85% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to climb 6.5% to $1.58 billion.
The company’s surgical systems enable physicians to enhance access to patients. ISRG offers the da Vinci Surgical System using a minimally invasive surgery approach.
ISRG is part of the Zacks Medical – Instruments industry, which ranks in the top 44% out of all Zacks Ranked Industries. Shares remain relatively overvalued based on standard metrics.