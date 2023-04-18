We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
CTO Realty in Focus
CTO Realty (CTO - Free Report) is headquartered in Winter Park, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -8.7% since the start of the year. The real estate company is paying out a dividend of $0.38 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 9.11% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.76% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.71%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 1.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, CTO Realty has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 110.17%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. CTO Realty's current payout ratio is 54%. This means it paid out 54% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
CTO is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $1.84 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.55%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, CTO is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).