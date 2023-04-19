What's in Store for Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) Q1 Earnings?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM Quick Quote TSM - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 20. For the first quarter, TSM anticipates revenues between $16.7 billion and $17.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $17.3 billion, suggesting a decline of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, indicating a decline of 13.6% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days. Taiwan Semiconductor’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 4.31%. Factors to Consider
The company’s strong efforts toward innovating technology products are likely to get reflected in its first-quarter results.
The demand for advanced technology offerings, which are defined as 7-nanometer (nm) and below, is expected to have benefited its performance in the to-be-reported quarter. More precisely, strength in 7nm and 6nm technologies is expected to have driven TSM’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Continuous investments in leading-edge and specialty technologies are anticipated to have aided the quarterly performance. The focus on diversifying its customer base and expanding into new applications, such as HPC (high-performance computing) and smartphone applications, is anticipated to have contributed well in the quarter to be reported. However, the impacts of softness in the consumer and data center-related end markets are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarterly results. Lower capacity utilization due to semiconductor cyclicality and increased competition from new entrants in the semiconductor market are likely to have been concerning. Mounting expenses associated with setting up and operating semiconductor fabrication facilities overseas, and rising inflationary pressure are expected to have acted as other headwinds in the quarter under review. The first-quarter results are also likely to reflect the impacts of the softness in the foundry industry. What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Taiwan Semiconductor this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Taiwan Semiconductor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.
DigitalOcean ( DOCN Quick Quote DOCN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +11.93% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. DOCN is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the 7 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter. BILL Holdings, Inc. ( BILL Quick Quote BILL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. BILL Holdings is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share. Notably, the company reported a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Ceridian HCM ( CDAY Quick Quote CDAY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. CDAY is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDAY’s earnings is pegged at 33 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 153.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
