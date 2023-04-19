We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) closed at $21.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 12.14% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 360.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $686.3 million, up 48.92% from the prior-year quarter.
ARLP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $2.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.72% and +20.2%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.6.
The Coal industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.