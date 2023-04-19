We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roku (ROKU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Roku (ROKU - Free Report) closed at $64.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 4.29% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Roku as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Roku to post earnings of -$1.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 678.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $711.54 million, down 3.02% from the prior-year quarter.
ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.35 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.79% and +4.93%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roku currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ROKU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.