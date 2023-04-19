We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Raytheon Technologies (RTX - Free Report) closed at $104.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 5.72% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.68% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, down 3.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.86 billion, up 7.26% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.03 per share and revenue of $72.29 billion, which would represent changes of +5.23% and +7.77%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Raytheon Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Raytheon Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.05, which means Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.