We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $43.07, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 36.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 12.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.17%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $62.45 million, down 7.14% from the year-ago period.
REPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $407.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.97% and +35.43%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.21% higher. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.66.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.