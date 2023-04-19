We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viatris (VTRS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) closed at $9.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 4.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Viatris as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 8, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Viatris to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.79 billion, down 9.48% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $15.71 billion, which would represent changes of -12.8% and -3.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Viatris. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower within the past month. Viatris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Viatris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.24, which means Viatris is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.