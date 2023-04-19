We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Service Properties (SVC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Service Properties (SVC - Free Report) closed at $9.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.17%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Service Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 1550% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $403.7 million, up 2.52% from the year-ago period.
SVC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26% and +1.36%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Service Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Service Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Service Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.92, so we one might conclude that Service Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.