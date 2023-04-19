We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HSBC (HSBC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
HSBC (HSBC - Free Report) closed at $35.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the bank had gained 8.51% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HSBC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HSBC is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.46 billion, up 23.21% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.76 per share and revenue of $62.02 billion, which would represent changes of +82.7% and +12.06%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HSBC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.11% higher. HSBC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note HSBC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.6, which means HSBC is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, HSBC's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.