Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Carrols Restaurant Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAST's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that TAST has returned about 127.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 7.1%. This means that Carrols Restaurant Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 44.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Tecnoglass' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Carrols Restaurant Group is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.6% so far this year, so TAST is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Tecnoglass falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #23. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1%.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Carrols Restaurant Group and Tecnoglass. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.