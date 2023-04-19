We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Sunoco (SUN) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Sunoco LP is one of 252 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Sunoco LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, SUN has returned 5.6% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 0.5%. This shows that Sunoco LP is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.2%.
Over the past three months, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Sunoco LP is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, meaning that SUN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #159. The industry has moved +4.8% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Sunoco LP and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.