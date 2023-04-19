Abbott (ABT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Abbott (
Abbott (ABT - Free Report) reported $9.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.1%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.73 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.64 billion, representing a surprise of +1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Abbott here>>>
- Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $1.34 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.3% change.
- Net sales- Nutrition- International: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
- Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $812 million versus $738.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.9% change.
- Net sales- Diagnostics- International: $1.35 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.8% change.
- Net sales- Nutrition: $1.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
- Net sales- Diagnostics: $2.69 billion compared to the $2.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -49.2% year over year.
- Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $617 million versus $609.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total: $196 million compared to the $180.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Structural Heart- Total: $461 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $433.99 million.
- Net sales- Medical Devices- Heart Failure- Total: $281 million compared to the $230.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year.
Shares of Abbott have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.