Omnicom (OMC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Omnicom Group Inc. ( OMC Quick Quote OMC - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2023 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Earnings of $1.56 per share beat the consensus estimate by 13% and our estimates by 11.4%. EPS increased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and our estimate by 1.4%. The top line increased 1% year over year.
The increase in the top line resulted from an increase of 5.2% in revenues from organic growth, partially offset by a negative impact of 3.2% due to foreign currency translations and a 1% fall in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues.
In the quarter, Omnicom witnessed broad-based growth across disciplines, regions and client sectors. Advertising & Media, Precision Marketing and Public Relations were the largest contributors to this growth.
The company's shares have gained 18.9% over the past year against the 1% decline of the
industry it belongs to and the 7.6% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media were up 5.1%, Precision marketing revenues jumped 7%, Execution & Support revenues increased 3.6% and Commerce and Brand Consulting revenues were up 3.3%. Experiential revenues improved 8.4%, Public Relations revenues increased 5.8% and Healthcare revenues increased 4.8%, organically, year over year.
Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 5.1% in the United States, 5.9% in the U.K., 6.6% in Other North America, 5.4% in the Euro Markets & Other Europe, 12.2% in Latin America and 9.5% in the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific was up 2.8% year over year.
Margin Performance
EBITA in the quarter came in at $365.8 million, down 1.8% year over year. EBITA margin was 10.6%, down 30 basis points (bps) year over year. Operating profit of $346.5 million decreased 1.8% year over year. The operating margin decreased 30 bps to 10.1%. For 2023, the company expects the operating margin to be at the top of the 15% to 15.4% range.
Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Here are a few stocks from the broader
Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
