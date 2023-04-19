We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH - Free Report) closed at $9.92, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.
Coming into today, shares of the drug and medical device developer had gained 38.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.
Bellerophon Therapeutics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.64%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.65% lower within the past month. Bellerophon Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BLPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.