CF Industries (CF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
CF Industries (CF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $74.40, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.
Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 0.5% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.63, down 37.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.89 billion, down 33.97% from the prior-year quarter.
CF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.99 per share and revenue of $7.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -48.27% and -31.59%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.6% lower. CF Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, CF Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.76.
Investors should also note that CF has a PEG ratio of 1.39 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
