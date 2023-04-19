We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Axon Enterprise (AXON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) closed at $226.34, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 3.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Axon Enterprise is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $312.07 million, up 21.7% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.48% and +19.95%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Axon Enterprise is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Axon Enterprise currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 82.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.01, which means Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium to the group.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AXON in the coming trading sessions