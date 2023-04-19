We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) closed at $15.93, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Manitowoc Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $466.14 million, up 1.56% from the year-ago period.
MTW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.81% and +1.44%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher within the past month. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.62, so we one might conclude that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MTW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.