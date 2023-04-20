We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Strength Seen in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT - Free Report) shares rallied 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.39. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 93.3% gain over the past four weeks.
The surge in the stock price is likely due to positive momentum building around the company's lead pipeline candidate EYP-1901 which is being evaluated for multiple retinal indications, including wet-age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Recently, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals completed patient enrollment in a phase II clinical study evaluating EYP-1901 for treating wet AMD.
This drug delivery technology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -25%. Revenues are expected to be $7.5 million, down 19.3% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on EYPT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.3% higher at $7. LQDA has returned -3.1% over the past month.
Liquidia Technologies, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.9% over the past month to -$0.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +40%. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).