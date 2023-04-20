We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is United Airlines (UAL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
United Airlines is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 132 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. United Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL's full-year earnings has moved 25.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, UAL has returned 22.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 7.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that United Airlines is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) . The stock is up 24% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, United Airlines belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, so UAL is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved +11.3% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to United Airlines and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as they could maintain their solid performance.