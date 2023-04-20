We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMUY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVMUY's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, LVMUY has returned 34.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 10.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) . The stock is up 41.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Skillz Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8% so far this year, so LVMUY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Skillz Inc. belongs to the Gaming industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #100. The industry has moved +26.9% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA and Skillz Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.