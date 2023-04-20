We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Byd Co., Ltd. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 119 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Byd Co., Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 27.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BYDDY has moved about 20.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 13.2%. This means that Byd Co., Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.3%.
Over the past three months, Mercedes-Benz Group AG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Byd Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, meaning that BYDDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Mercedes-Benz Group AG is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Byd Co., Ltd. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG as they could maintain their solid performance.