Is CI Financial (CIXXF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is CI Financial (CIXXF - Free Report) . CIXXF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.84 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.35. Over the past 52 weeks, CIXXF's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.25 and as low as 3.38, with a median of 4.25.
Investors will also notice that CIXXF has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CIXXF's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.29. Within the past year, CIXXF's PEG has been as high as 0.66 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.53.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CIXXF's P/B ratio of 1.41. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CIXXF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.95. Over the past 12 months, CIXXF's P/B has been as high as 2.28 and as low as 1.29, with a median of 1.58.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CIXXF has a P/S ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.63.
Finally, investors should note that CIXXF has a P/CF ratio of 6.20. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CIXXF's P/CF has been as high as 8.19 and as low as 3.73, with a median of 5.04.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that CI Financial is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CIXXF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.