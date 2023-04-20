Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Wabash National (WNC) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) . WNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that WNC has a P/B ratio of 2.73. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. WNC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.75. Within the past 52 weeks, WNC's P/B has been as high as 3.61 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 2.61.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. WNC has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.75.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Wabash National's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that WNC is an impressive value stock right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wabash National Corporation (WNC) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks