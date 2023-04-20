Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Finance Stocks Lagging Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX) This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 874 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALEX's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALEX has returned 3.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 2.1% on average. As we can see, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.2%.

The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 101 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so ALEX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #223. The industry has moved -6.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) - free report >>

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors