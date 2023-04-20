Back to top

Compared to Estimates, AT&T (T) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, AT&T (T - Free Report) reported revenue of $30.14 billion, down 20.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.34 billion, representing a surprise of -0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Broadband connections - Total: 15345 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13895.49 thousand.
  • Postpaid Phone-Only Churn: 0.81% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.82%.
  • Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone: 424 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 414.78 thousand.
  • Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Connections: 6243 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6426.45 thousand.
  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $104 million versus $113.71 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Communications- Mobility: $20.58 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
  • Revenues- Total Communications: $29.15 billion versus $29.49 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
  • Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline: $5.33 billion compared to the $5.40 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline: $3.24 billion versus $3.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Revenues- Latin America: $883 million versus $798.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change.
  • Revenues- Communications- Mobility- Equipment: $5.10 billion versus $5.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Communications- Mobility- Service: $15.48 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.65 billion.
Shares of AT&T have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

