NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25, before market open. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 2% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note
NextEra Energy’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect the benefits of an improvement in Florida’s economic conditions. The expected increase in the Florida Power and Light customer base in the first quarter is expected to have boosted NextEra Energy’s performance.
NextEra Energy Resources is anticipated to have another strong quarter of renewables, as the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act has more than offset the inflation observed over the last two years, which is expected to have benefited the company. Strong contributions from Energy Resources are likely to have aided first-quarter earnings.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 80 cents per share and $5.89 billion, respectively. Earnings per share and revenue estimates indicate year-over-year growth of 8.1% and 103.9%, respectively.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NextEra Energy this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is the case here, as you see below.
NextEra Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
NextEra Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy, Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +3.75%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NextEra Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2.
