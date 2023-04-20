MSCI ( MSCI Quick Quote MSCI - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has declined 3.63% to $2.92 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 2.01% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $593.48 million, indicating an increase of 5.99% from the year-ago quarter. Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 4.95%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
MSCI Scheduled to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MSCI (MSCI - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has declined 3.63% to $2.92 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 2.01% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $593.48 million, indicating an increase of 5.99% from the year-ago quarter.
Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 4.95%, on average.
MSCI Inc Price and EPS Surprise
MSCI Inc price-eps-surprise | MSCI Inc Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors to Note
MSCI’s first-quarter 2023 results are expected to benefit from robust recurring revenues and the increasing uptake of climate and ESG solutions in the investment process.
The expanding usage of ESG tools bodes well for the company. The retention rate for ESG and Climate tools was 97.2% in 2022, reflecting strong demand for Ratings, Climate and Screening products.
The partnership with Snowflake boosts MSCI’s distribution capabilities of the new equity factor models. The company also collaborated with MarketAxess Holdings to offer innovative portfolio analytics solutions and co-branded Fixed Income Indexes.
Moreover, MSCI’s focus on expanding into new areas like Wealth Management, Insurers, Derivatives, case funds, broker-dealers and ESG & Climate is expected to have driven growth in its customer base in the to-be-reported quarter.
MSCI is riding on the ongoing tech-driven data transformation as it improves client experience. The partnerships with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are noteworthy in this regard.
However, turbulent equity markets are expected to have negatively impacted revenues generated from asset-based fees in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, unfavorable forex continues to be a concern.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
MSCI has an Earnings ESP of -0.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.78% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Meta shares are up 78.9% year to date. META is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.
NETGEAR (NTGR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +15.79% and a Zacks Rank #2.
NETGEAR shares are down 4.2% year to date. NTGR is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.
Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Cloudflare shares have gained 39.1% year to date. NET is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.