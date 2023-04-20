Back to top

BDORY vs. UOVEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY - Free Report) and United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOVEY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Banco Do Brasil SA and United Overseas Bank Ltd. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that BDORY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BDORY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.47, while UOVEY has a forward P/E of 8.98. We also note that BDORY has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. UOVEY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88.

Another notable valuation metric for BDORY is its P/B ratio of 0.77. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, UOVEY has a P/B of 1.23.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BDORY's Value grade of A and UOVEY's Value grade of C.

BDORY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that BDORY is likely the superior value option right now.


