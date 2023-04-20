We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invest in Big Banks & Mega-Cap Tech with ETFs
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with David Mazza, Chief Strategy Officer at Roundhill Investments, about new ETFs that offer concentrated offers to the largest and most liquid banks and tech companies.
Recent results reported by big banks revealed that these companies are doing quite well thus far and have actually benefited from recent turbulence in the industry. They profited from higher rates, as well as the migration of money from smaller banks to "too big to fail" banks.
The Roundhill Big Bank ETF (BIGB - Free Report) holds equally weighted positions in just six big banks: JPMorgan Chase (JPM - Free Report) , Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) , Citigroup (C - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) , Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) and Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) . Other bank ETFs have significant exposure to regional banks, custody banks, and other institutions.
Investors' attention will now turn to the quarterly results of tech giants. The largest US tech companies have seen their stocks surge this year, and lackluster reports could dampen the mood.
The Roundhill BIG Tech ETF BIGT invests in five mega-cap tech companies: Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , and Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) . The provider believes that these giants driving technological innovation across Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and the Metaverse, will continue to outperform smaller companies.
Roundhill plans to expand the “BIG” product suite in the coming months with ETFs focusing on the largest companies within some other industries.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.