Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO - Free Report) closed at $8.63, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.62% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 3.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $393.8 million, down 20.7% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, which would represent changes of +16.54% and -4.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 46.55% higher within the past month. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.3.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
