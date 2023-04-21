We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vaalco Energy (EGY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) closed at $4.20, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had gained 2.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 11.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vaalco Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Vaalco Energy to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $140.29 million, up 104.33% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $640.8 million, which would represent changes of +46.98% and +80.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vaalco Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vaalco Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vaalco Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.95 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.85.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.