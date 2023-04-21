We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paycom Software (PAYC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Paycom Software (PAYC - Free Report) closed at $299.82, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of human-resources and payroll software had gained 14.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paycom Software as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.34, up 23.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $444.23 million, up 25.66% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.34% and +23.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paycom Software. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Paycom Software is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Paycom Software is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.3, which means Paycom Software is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that PAYC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
