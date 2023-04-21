We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Etsy (ETSY) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) closed at $102.24, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had lost 7.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Etsy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, down 10% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $626.72 million, up 8.19% from the year-ago period.
ETSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.04% and +7.61%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Etsy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Etsy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Etsy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 39.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.06.
Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 5.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.