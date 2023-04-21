We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT - Free Report) closed at $17.96, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate finance company had gained 1% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Blackstone Mortgage Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 22.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $171.49 million, up 28.24% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $685.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +5.92% and +9.21%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Mortgage Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Blackstone Mortgage Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.72, which means Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.