Paramount Global-B (PARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Paramount Global-B (PARA - Free Report) closed at $22.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Paramount Global-B as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Paramount Global-B to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 80%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.42 billion, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $30.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of -49.71% and +2.32%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paramount Global-B should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% lower. Paramount Global-B is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Paramount Global-B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.51, so we one might conclude that Paramount Global-B is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PARA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.