AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL - Free Report) closed at $1.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 46.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AgileThought, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AgileThought, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 600%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.3 million, down 2.08% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $201.5 million, which would represent changes of -216.67% and +13.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AgileThought, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AgileThought, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.