Uranium Energy (UEC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) closed at $2.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 14.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Uranium Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Uranium Energy to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 166.67%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $113.95 million, which would represent changes of -200% and +391.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Uranium Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.