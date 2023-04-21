We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $63.76, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 8.06% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 145% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $450.86 million, up 10.87% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.64% and +11.82%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.09% higher within the past month. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Ollie's Bargain Outlet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.55.
Meanwhile, OLLI's PEG ratio is currently 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow OLLI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.