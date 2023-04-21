We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $196.75, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 5.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.93, up 1.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.49 billion, up 1.38% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.03 per share and revenue of $36.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.08% and +3.29%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.71, so we one might conclude that Honeywell International Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.