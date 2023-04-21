We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sanofi (SNY) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
Sanofi (SNY - Free Report) closed at $55.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 14.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 6.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Sanofi as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2023. On that day, Sanofi is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.25 billion, up 3.65% from the prior-year quarter.
SNY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $48.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.07% and +8.32%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sanofi. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. Sanofi is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Sanofi is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.84.
It is also worth noting that SNY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.