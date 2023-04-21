We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
W.W. Grainger (GWW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $667.17, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the seller of maintenance and other supplies had lost 0.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 4.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from W.W. Grainger as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. On that day, W.W. Grainger is projected to report earnings of $8.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.07 billion, up 11.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.29 per share and revenue of $16.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.24% and +8.54%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.W. Grainger should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. W.W. Grainger is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, W.W. Grainger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.87, so we one might conclude that W.W. Grainger is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that GWW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
