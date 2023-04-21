We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MetLife (MET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MetLife (MET - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.81, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had gained 10.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MetLife as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2023. On that day, MetLife is projected to report earnings of $1.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.98 billion, down 4.22% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.27 per share and revenue of $68.91 billion, which would represent changes of +20.73% and -8.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MetLife. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower within the past month. MetLife currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MetLife is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.01.
Also, we should mention that MET has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.96 at yesterday's closing price.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.