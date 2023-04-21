See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Ins (HIMDX)
Principal Capital Appreciation R3 (PCAOX)
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Goldman Sachs Flex Cap Growth I (GILLX - Free Report) . GILLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.59%, management fee of 0.55%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.35%.
Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Institutional (HIMDX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. HIMDX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. With five-year annualized performance of 11.47%, expense ratio of 1% and management fee of 0.74%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Principal Capital Appreciation R3 (PCAOX - Free Report) : 1.01% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. PCAOX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11.15%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.