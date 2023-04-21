We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is OraSure Technologies (OSUR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
OraSure Technologies is one of 1150 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OraSure Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSUR's full-year earnings has moved 195.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, OSUR has returned 45.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.9% on average. This means that OraSure Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.4%.
Over the past three months, Acadia Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, OraSure Technologies belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so OSUR is performing better in this area.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 554-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved -4.4% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to OraSure Technologies and Acadia Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.